SK Gersik to hold thrilling ‘Kek Lapis Fun Run 2024’ June 9

KUCHING (Feb 17): An array of thrilling activities is scheduled to take place in conjunction with the ‘Kek Lapis Fun Run 2024’, organised by Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gersik, on June 9.

Deputy chairman of the school’s parent-teachers association (PTA) Rosmaini Jemaan clarified that the focal point of the event revolves around the fun run, which encompasses open categories for three and five kilometres.

The aim of the event was to raise funds for the school and to promote the famous kek lapis, which is synonymous with Kampung Gersik.

Registration for the event is open until May 9.

“We have a target of 500 participants. As of December, 2023, 120 participants – mostly civil servants – have completed their registration.

“Registration fees range from RM10 to RM50, which includes Option A (medal, T-shirt and bib), Option B (T-shirt and bib), Option C (medal and bib) and Option D (bib only),” he announced during a press conference at Kopi O Corner, Jalan Satok.

He explained that for early registration, the fees are RM45 for Option A, RM30 (Option B), RM20 (Option C) and RM10 (Option D).

Regular prices are RM50 (Option A), RM45 (Option B), RM25 (Option C) and RM15 (Option D).

“The run will start at SK Gersik, heading towards Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) Sarawak,” Rosmaini said.

The Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi are said to join in the event.

“In addition to the fun run, various programmes are planned for June 8, including exhibitions, dart competitions, lucky draws and a six-a-side football (enam penjuru bola sepak) tournament.

“We’ve also secured the participation of two kek lapis cake houses, namely Mira and Dayang Salhah,” he said.

Rosmaini hopes that residents from the local community and nearby areas would participate to contribute to the lively atmosphere of the event.

SK Gersik teachers Sarjali Reduan and Mohamad Jelani Awang Abdul Kadir were also present during the press conference.