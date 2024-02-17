Uphold media’s pivotal role in society, local newsmen reminded

MIRI (Feb 17): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting lauds the efforts by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and the local media practitioners in helping the state government spread authentic, accurate and verified news.

According to the Piasau assemblyman, the agency, together with the news folks, play the crucial role of being intermediaries between the government and the people.

“The collaboration between Ukas and media practitioners has such a positive impact on the channelling of information, policies and assistance from the state government to the people of Sarawak, especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said the state deputy minister during a media luncheon cum Chinese New Year 2024 gathering hosted by Ukas at the Pullman Hotel here, yesterday.

“We hope that Ukas and the media practitioners here would maintain close cooperation for the well-being and prosperity of Sarawak,” added Ting, describing such collaboration as being vital in facing the global challenges of fake news, especially through social media.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Ukas special administrative officer Datu Takun Sunggah highlighted the agency’s commitment of establishing and maintaining good rapport with the local media practitioners.

In extending his appreciation to the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) and representatives from various agencies and media organisations in Miri, he said such collaboration could create lasting positive impacts for all parties.

“I feel proud to stand here today because we in Ukas appreciate the dedication of all of you who are committed to delivering authentic news to the community.

“The dedication to go to the field not only reflects sensitivity to local issues, but also shows your earnestness in ensuring that the government’s initiatives and policies are delivered to the community, and I hope that this good cooperation will continue in future,” he said.

Prior to the luncheon, Ukas had also delivered Chinese New Year goodies to the patients at the Malaysian Red Crescent Dialysis Centre at Permyjaya here, under their social service programme.

Also present were Ukas chief assistant director Anwar Hanafi Ardimansyah, FSJA president Andy Jong and NSJA president Chai Chon Chin.