Welfare Department to help Padungan boy suspected of having learning disability

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Department of Welfare (JKM) has stepped in to help a seven-year-old boy, who was found wandering alone around the Padungan area here recently.

In the incident on Feb 12, a political secretary to the Premier found the little boy on the street alone and later took him to the nearest police station, where he was reunited with his parents shortly thereafter.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said JKM had made a visit to the boy’s family at their flat in Padungan here to better understand their background and assess their needs.

It is informed that the boy has two other siblings, with his mother working as a shop assistant on a daily-paid basis, and his father, a truck driver.

The boy, said Fatimah, was reported to have exhibited disruptive behaviour in class, but yet to receive any formal diagnosis for any disabilities.

“This is what we want to identify, if there might be a specific disability, be it autism, dyslexia or learning difficulty,” she said.

“JKM will look into the family’s welfare, but our utmost concern is for the boy to undergo evaluation to determine if he is with a disability.

“He has to be diagnosed, even though he is already seven years old,” said Fatimah when met by the reporters after officiating at the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) Sarawak graduation ceremony at The Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

Adding on, the minister said efforts were underway to secure the boy’s appointment with a paediatrician at the OSEIC.

“Financial assistance from JKM and support from OSEIC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are being considered for the family, including interventions and transportation, if required,” she added.

OSEIC, according to Fatimah, is able to provide a platform for early diagnosis, intervention and rehabilitation for children facing developmental challenges.

“Therefore, I urge parents to seek help from OSEIC if they suspect any developmental delays in their children as we can make appointments with the paediatrician to do the diagnosis, followed by intervention and rehabilitation.

“Every child must be given the right kind of support and intervention, and that is why we set up OSEIC,” she stressed.