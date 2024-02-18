Abg Johari wants young leaders to be groomed to lead Sarawak in the future

SIBU (Feb 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called for the grooming of young leaders who will lead Sarawak in time to come.

In this regard, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman pointed out that party policies would need to be adjusted to cater for the future, given the different aspirations of the younger generation.

“Now is the digital era – now is not the era of crude oil, but the renewal energy era. Meaning, our younger generation has not gone through what was faced by our forefathers 65 years ago.…their aspirations are different and so, our party has to adjust to the new era.

“We have to groom our young leaders because they are going to be the leaders of the third generation of Sarawakian Malaysians. Meaning, our policy now – we must lay the foundation for the young,” he said when gracing the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year Celebration cum the party’s 65th Anniversary Dinner here last night.

To get his message across, Abang Johari cited the example of WhatsApp, which was non-existence in 1959. He recalled even then, the telephone was of the rotary type.

“Now, all on computers. Meaning, party policies must be adjusted to the future. We want to train the young and they are going to lead Sarawak.

“And Sarawak must be the strongest state in Malaysia for the next 50 years,” he said, with the crowd responded in thunderous applause.

To move in that direction, Abang Johari, said he is going for the green economy because that is the economy for today and the future.

“And we have to make policy that is adjustable to green,” he added.

He pointed out these days, even banks have incorporated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into loan applications.

“Because globally, the world wants industries that have ESG – having the components of environment, (social), good governance and also, companies that can give returns to social (benefits) to the people – that is the new one.

“Meaning, GPS leaders – you have to know this, so that our economy is run smoothly and Sarawak can move forward in the new environment.”

Adding on, he mentioned about Sarawak wanting to produce graphite for the fuel cell engine in Bintulu.

He also delved on Sarawak going to produce green methanol for ships to meet the demands of shipbuilding industry in Sibu.

“Sibu produced a lot of ships. Ships (operators) want to change from (using) fuel to methanol (for) its engine. They need green methanol to run their ships. We, Sarawak, also want to produce green methanol.

“Meaning, you will promote the hub of our port – that is a bunkering facility for the international shipping line because they need to adjust – they need methanol to run the ships.

“And Sarawak, we have positioned ourselves in the new economy,” said Abang Johari.

He also pointed out that there is no room for any divisive politics in Sarawak, as it will cause division among the people.

“We must have a united and conducive politics. The leaders must work together, no personal agenda. Our agenda is Sarawak agenda, that is our agenda. And GPS will stick to this GPS Sarawak agenda,” he assured.

The event was hosted by SUPP, and co-organised by the five SUPP branches in Sibu – Dudong, Pelawan, Nangka, Bukit Assek and Bawang Assan.

Among those present were Deputy Premier and SUPP president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, SUPP deputy president I Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, deputy president II Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.