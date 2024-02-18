Bintulu team tops Sibu PUBGM Tour event at UTS

SIBU (Feb 18): Brotherhood from Bintulu emerged champions in the Sibu PUBGM Tour 2024 which ended at the Academic Resource Centre, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) Sunday afternoon.

They took home the cash prize of RM1,000 while the Bukanlah Esport and MBPC96K collected RM800 and RM500 for placing second and third.

The tournament was aimed at promoting interest in esports especially among youths.

“The proliferation of ideas and the sharing of information are very necessary in realising the dream of seeing more young people venture into fields that are gaining interest among young people after a series of successes that have been exhibited by the country’s e-sports icons,” said the organiser’s spokesperson.

The tournament is organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) in collaboration with UTS School of Computing and Creative Media and Sibu District E-Sports Club.

A total of 20 teams consisting of 80 participants participated in the tournament which offered cash prizes amounting to over RM3,000.

Also present were Associate Professor Dr. Alan Ting Huong Yong, Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development’s chief assistant secretary (sports) Khairul Nizam Morshidi, and Sibu District E-Sport Club president Wesley Lee Sieng Keong.