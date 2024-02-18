Body believed to be of missing person found in Bintawa river

KUCHING (Feb 18): A body believed to be of a missing person was found in a river at Bintawa this morning.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the body is believed to be that of 35-year-old Mohamed Hanafi Mohamed Nassir, who was reported missing yesterday.

“It is believed that the body was of the missing person reported previously, but we are still waiting for the family to come for identification,” he said when contacted.

The body was brought by the marine police to its jetty at around noon.

The Padawan district police had issued a missing person’s notice concerning Mohamed Hanafi’s disappearance yesterday.

In a statement, the district police said Mohamed Hanafi was last seen wearing a black shirt paired with light brown trousers when he left the family’s home around 11pm on Feb 15.

It was also revealed that Mohamed Hanafi had left the house at Taman Malihah in Jalan Matang Baru in a blue Perodua Myvi car.

A police report of his disappearance was lodged by his father at the Batu Kawa police station at 12.05am on Feb 17.

His father also claimed that numerous efforts to contact Mohamed Hanafi have failed which prompted him to lodge the police report.