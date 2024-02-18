Bomba Miri extends invitation to S’wak Transport Minister to close programme

MIRI (Feb 18): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin received a courtesy call from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Ismaidi Ismail and his officials at his office here on Friday.

The delegation extended an invitation to the minister for the officiating of the closing ceremony for the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Zone Fire Safety Organisation (OKK) Training and Competition 2024.

The visit was to inform Lee on the two-day event that would take place at Curtin University Malaysia on March 2 and 3.

The closing of the event would be held at the Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club with the presence of Lee, also the Senadin assemblyman, as the event’s guest-of-honour.

Ismaidi also briefed Lee on Bomba Miri Recreational Club’s annual activities and sought the minister’s support in their activities.