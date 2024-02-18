DAP Stampin Service Centre supplies essential food items to flood volunteers

KUCHING (Feb 18): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin Service Centre has provided essential food items for over 100 volunteers and helpers who have been working tirelessly to provide safe shelter for flood victims in Desa Wira.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, lauded these unsung heroes for their unwavering commitment to helping the affected families and individuals.

“In the aftermath of yesterday’s (Feb 16) torrential rainfall, our thoughts are with the 395 individuals who have been displaced from their homes in Desa Wira, Kampung Sinar Budi and Malihah.

“In times of adversity, it is heartening to witness the remarkable dedication of our heroes at Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

“Amidst the chaos and devastation, over 100 volunteers and helpers from the Civil Defence Force have demonstrated unwavering commitment, working tirelessly around the clock to provide safe shelter and assistance to those affected by the disaster.

“Their selfless actions have undoubtedly been instrumental in alleviating the suffering of the flood victims during this challenging time,” he said in a statement, after handing over the food items yesterday.

Kong said he did not want the tireless efforts of these unsung heroes to go unnoticed or unappreciated.

He added: “While they work tirelessly to assist others, their own welfare and well-being are frequently overlooked.”

DAP Stampin expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation for the heroic efforts of the department and volunteers, he said.

“It is imperative that we recognise and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of these unsung heroes, whose dedication and selflessness epitomise the spirit of compassion and solidarity in times of crisis.”