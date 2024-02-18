Dr Abdul Rahman: Ramadan small traders must organise their places in orderly manner

KUCHING (Feb 18): Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi has advised small traders and entrepreneurs who wish to conduct sales activities throughout the upcoming Ramadan month to organise their places in an orderly manner.

Dr Abdul Rahman acknowledged that there were Kuching residents who enquired whether they could conduct small-scale sales individually.

“This matter has been discussed, and officially, we do not grant permission to all. However, if any party can organise their places in an orderly manner according to the guidelines and regulations provided by DBKU (Kuching North City Commission), we do not obstruct.

“Nevertheless, we urge Kuching residents, especially small traders and entrepreneurs who want to trade at their respective places, to organise them properly,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said this to reporters when met during a Kuching car free morning programme at the Heroes’ Monument Park here today.

Elaborating, Dr Abdul Rahman emphasised the importance of cleanliness, stating that traders and entrepreneurs must ensure that their respective areas are clean and refrain from littering after business transactions.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that their sales locations do not obstruct traffic flow.

“This is crucial because in some areas under DBKU, we found that last year, they placed their stalls on the roadside, and sometimes buyers would stop by the roadside, causing traffic disturbances in that area. We want to ensure they pay attention to this as well,” he said.

Regarding health concerns, Dr Abdul Rahman stressed the necessity of compliance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to ensure that traders are vaccinated and adhere to medical guidelines.

“These are some of the things we emphasise to ensure that our trader friends who want to participate in this Ramadan activity cooperate with DBKU,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman also informed that, similar to previous years, DBKU along with the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will organise Ramadan bazaars in their respective areas.

In the DBKU area, three special locations have been designated for Ramadan bazaars, namely Satok, Sukma, and Semarak.