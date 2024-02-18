Fahmi: Government improving protection scheme for artistes

KUALA LUMPUR (18 Feb): The Madani government is actively working to enhance the artistes’ protection scheme, which is aimed at safeguarding and improving the welfare of artistes and their families, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a post on his Facebook today, he said efforts to improve the scheme are necessary considering that the artistes have contributed a lot to the country.

He shared the story of his visit to the home of the late Man Kadir Samsi, better known as “Pak Jabit”, during his official visit to Kuantan, Pahang, recently, after learning about the condition of his widow, Raja Maharani Raja Jaafar, 70, who is having health problems.

“She (Raja Maharan) is ill and her cough worsens. She now has to rely on an oxygen concentrator for 15 hours a day to breathe. She also needs to take special formula milk, which is RM100 a box,” he said, adding that Raja Maharani now lives with her son who earns RM30 a day.

During the visit, Fahmi presented a personal donation in the form of an oxygen concentrator and several boxes of special formula milk for Raja Maharani.

Man Kadir Samsi was a comedian and actor who became popular through his role as Mr Jabit in the movie Hantu Kak Limah, Zombi Kampung Pisang.

He died September 7, 2017. — Bernama