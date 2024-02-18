Fire guts Ng Tutus longhouse, seven families made homeless

SIBU (Feb 18): Thirty-one people from seven families residing at Rumah Rebah, Nanga Tutus here were rendered homeless after fire destroyed their longhouse today.

Fire and Rescue Department Sibu chief Andy Alie said no casualties were reported in the incident, which is believed to have started from the kitchen of one of the ‘bilik’ (unit).

“We received a distress call at 8.56am and rushed personnel from the Sungai Merah fire station to the scene, located about 38km from Sibu town.

“When the team arrived, the longhouse measuring 130 feet by 60 feet was already about 90 per cent destroyed,” he said.

Andy said the situation was brought under control at 9.39am, with the fire fully extinguished about two hours later.

Total loss has yet to be determined, he added.