Flash floods: DAP man implores ministry to look into maintenance of urban drainage system

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government must look into the maintenance of urban drainage system especially with flash floods occurring frequently of late, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Soo Tien Ren.

Soo, who is Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen’s assistant, said he found it baffling that despite being able to secure billions worth of investment to Sarawak, the state government seemed to be unable to solve flood issues in the state.

“A few days ago, heavy rain had caused flood in many areas of Kuching including the villages of Sinar Budi and Desa Wira, which were flooded for two days.

“During the floods, the Civil Defence Force (APM) immediately went to the scene to assist in evacuating trapped residents and helped them move to nearby evacuation centres.

“The residents of Sinar Budi were relocated to a local community hall, while Desa Wira residents had to be moved to the SIDA Bop Community Hall as the Desa Wira Community Hall was also affected by the flood.

“They were only able to return home today (Feb 18) at 1pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Soo had earlier represented Chong, who is Stampin MP, in visiting the affected residents at the evacuation centres to hand over some urgently needed supplies.

He pointed out that the design, construction and maintenance of urban drainage systems are under the responsibility of the federal Ministry of Works, the state’s Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, as well as the city council in each municipality.

“All three levels of government are controlled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak, with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) controlling the state Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and the two major city councils in Kuching, namely Kuching South City Council and Padawan Municipal Council,” he said.

Soo said under such a power distribution, SUPP has the power to repair and maintain the drainage system but despite this, Kuching continues to experience frequent flash floods.

“This is a disgrace for Sarawak, which has always claimed to be moving towards internationalisation.

“Being unable to solve the troubles of the people and allowing them to face the fear of floods every day, while boasting about paper-based development data, what does this kind of development have to do with the people?”

Soo said if SUPP still failed to recognise the current situation and indulges in paper-based data while ignoring the vital interests of the people, the party will ultimately be rejected by the people.