Greater Azam eyes setting up incentive programme to reward active members

KUCHING (Feb 18): Greater Azam has proposed an incentive programme as a way to reward active members for their contributions.

In his speech for the Greater Azam Chinese New Year 2024 gathering at the Grand Margherita Hotel here yesterday, Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion also expressed gratitude to the members for their unwavering support.

“We understand the issues and challenges being experienced in both organisations (Azam and SDI); therefore, we propose to give incentives to the active members who are able to contribute.”

Moreover, Jaul hoped that these incentives would create opportunities for new members to join the organisation, thereby expanding its reach and impact.

On the gathering yesterday, he said it reflected Azam’s ongoing journey of transformation.

“This occasion is a moment of renewal, a moment of reflection, and to rekindle family bonds – in this case, the ‘Greater Azam family’.

“May this event bring us not only joyful and inspiring moments, but also open the doors to new hopes and the fulfilment of our journey of transformation and our long-term inspirations.”

Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) and SDI are two entities under the Greater Azam organisation. Another two are Faradale Media and Faradale Holdings.

The event yesterday was made merrier with a dragon dance performance, games, lucky draws, a karaoke session, and also presentation of angpows (cash packets) to students from Yakin Sarawak.

Among those present were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, Azam chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor and his deputy Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail, Azam stakeholders engagement committee chairman Charles Siaw, and Azam and SDI chief executive officer Lelia Sim Ah Hua.