KUCHING (Feb 18): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) iHYDRO rainfall map forecasted heavy rain for Samarahan.

As of 1.45pm, it showed that Kampung Sangkalan Pasir Station in the Samarahan Division is to experience heavy rain of between 31mm and 60mm per hour.

The department also forecasted light rain in some parts of Kuching, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Bintulu.

Based on the data shown on the iHYDRO rainfall map, most areas across the state will be experiencing dry weather.