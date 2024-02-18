JKKK hosts Chinese New Year gathering in Padungan

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Jalan Padungan/Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utara) hosted the Padungan Chinese New Year Gathering at Life Café Padungan here today.

Organising chairman Kapitan Lucas Yong said apart from fostering a more effective collaboration for the overall prosperity of the community, the gathering was held to strengthen the business ties and promote a deeper understanding among the businesses in Padungan.

“Padungan is a commercial area with a rich history spanning generations, serving as a cultural hub where the Chinese community predominantly gathers for business activities.

“With the flourishing development of Sarawak’s tourism industry, I am confident that this historic street will attract more visitors with its cultural richness and compelling stories, thereby promoting the prosperity and business opportunities of Padungan.

“Hence, I call upon all business owners to encourage one another, brainstorm ideas, and collectively contribute to the enhancement of this historic street,” he said in his speech at the event.

He also announced that starting from March this year, a service counter will be set up at Life Café Padungan from 10am to 11am on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

“This is to facilitate more convenient communications between businesses and residents in Jalan Padungan and Jalan Abell.

“At that time, either Kapitan Dato Philip Hii or myself will be available to provide services and enquiries for businesses and residents in this area.

“Additionally, our leaders from the N9 Padungan Service Team will conduct similar activities within their respective service areas,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the celebration came to life with a mesmerising performance by the Oriental Traditional Orchestra Kuching, a vibrant lion dance, and the traditional ‘Lou Sang’ ceremony.

The gathering was also attended by Padungan Area Committee (PAC) advisor Datuk Lily Yong and Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Kho Teck Wan.