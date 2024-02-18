‘Kilat Boy’ secures ticket to World Boxing Championship Asia

KUCHING (Feb 18): Asian Boxing Championship super bantamweight champion Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong has successfully secured his ticket to the World Boxing Championship Asia that will be held sometime in May this year.

This is following the the majority draw that the “Kilat Boy” gained in his professional fight against Resatu Mahmoud Sajin “The Hammer” of Bangladesh in the Path To Glory Hustle In Dhaka Square at Kemal Ataturk Park, last night.

It was also the first draw for the Sri-Aman born Daeloniel who now holds a record of six wins, three defeats and one draw from 10 professional bouts.

MORE TO COME