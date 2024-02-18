Kuching recovers from floods, all 413 evacuees return home

KUCHING (Feb 18): Three temporary flood relief centres here which opened last Friday were closed today after evacuees were allowed to return home.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the centres housed a total of 413 victims from 107 families.

“The flood relief centres at Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok were closed at 1pm, while the one at Dewan Serbaguna Taman Malihah was closed at 1.30pm,” it said in a statement.

Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru had housed 60 victims, Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (167 victims); and Dewan Serbaguna Taman Malihah (186 victims).