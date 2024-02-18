Minister eyeing more and bigger cycling events

MIRI (Feb 18): Masterpiece Cycling Club was urged to organise more international cycling events next year to revive the sport since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenge came from Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who also called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support clubs organising such big-scale events.

“Masterpiece Cycling Club has been the main event organiser in the past and been very successful. Today, it is just a start after long hiatus from Covid-19 pandemic to revive the event in Miri,” he said when met by reporters after presenting prizes at the Miri Criterium 1.0 held at Marina here today.

The event attracted a total of 225 participants of which 86 are from Miri. Other participants are from Kuching (45), Bintulu (37), Brunei (35), Kota Kinabalu (nine), SIbu (four), United Kingdom (three) and one participant each from Mukah, Saratok, Serian, Germany, South Africa and Canada.