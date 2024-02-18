Naim kicks off ‘Longevity Home to You’ campaign at CNY event in Miri

MIRI (Feb 18): Naim Holdings Berhad (Naim) unveiled its ‘Longevity Home to You’ campaign during its Chinese New Year 2024 open house at Naim Clubhouse in South Lake, Permyjaya here on Friday.

The open house also showcased Naim’s Desa Damai project.

“We are extremely excited to engage with our community and share about the latest initiatives and offerings by Naim.

“With a number of amazing promotions running, there is no better time to get your dream homes,” said Naim Miri regional general manager Haliza Segar.

At the open house, guests were treated to a variety of food as well as Mandarin oranges.

A demonstration on Chinese calligraphy also took place, along with a ‘Snap & Win’ contest where guests stood to win attractive prizes.

The buyers in Miri could look forward to enjoying ‘Fortune Angpow’ and waive in legal fees upon purchasing a Naim property here before the campaign’s deadline this March 9.

Other than rebates and legal-fee waiver, the buyers could also explore up to 120 per cent home financing options provided by Maybank, enabling them to fund renovation and furnishing costs for their dream homes.

As part of the campaign, Naim also announced the ‘Nfinity Loyalty’ and ‘Referral’ programmes – the ‘refer-and-reward’ campaigns meant to reward registered participants who contributed to the growing community of Naim home-owners and prospective buyers.

For more information, search Naim Properties on Facebook or Instagram, or go to www.naimproperties.com.my.