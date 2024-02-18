Police confirms identity of body found in Bintawa river, case classified as sudden death

KUCHING (Feb 18): The police have confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a river in Bintawa this morning as 35-year-old Mohamed Hanafi Mohamed Nassir.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the Bintawa police station received information from the public on the discovery of the body floating in the river.

“At 12pm, the Region 5 Marine Police found the body at Bintawa River here and the body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for identification.

“It is confirmed the body was of the missing person Mohamed Hanafi, who was reported missing since last Thursday (Feb 15),” he said.

He said the case is being investigated as sudden death by the Gita police station.