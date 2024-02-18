PRS eyes opening another branch in Kuching Division

KUCHING (Feb 18): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), a Dayak-based component of the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is set to open another branch in Kuching Division.

After being instrumental in setting up the Batu Kawah branch last year starting with 150 Dayak and Chinese members, its branch advisor, businessman Augustine Chin, said he would help establish the PRS Batu Lintang branch next.

“Some of our friends and associates who used to be party-less before, or without any party now, agree that they need a political platform to move forward.

“PRS, being dynamic and pro-government, should be suitable for us,” said Chin when met at his Chinese New Year 2024 open house here Friday night, where PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum was among the guests.

He, however, said they must subscribe to PRS secretary-general Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh’s stringent vetting of new applicants before accepting them in.

PRS, which had modernised its membership registration system by going digital, had given the greenlight to set up the Batu Lintang branch, Chin pointed out.

Chin, who runs a manpower supply business, said some of his close Dayak friends and associates are also registered members of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), led by Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, also an advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office overseeing food industry, commodity and regional development.

“They set up the SDNU Kota Sentosa branch several years ago,” said Chin.