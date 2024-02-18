Sarawak’s autonomy in health, education still being discussed with Putrajaya, says Dr Sim

SIBU (Feb 18): Sarawak is still discussing with the federal government over its claim for autonomy in health and education, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In this respect, he points out that Sarawak needs more talents in view of efforts to realise its vision of becoming a highly-developed economy by 2030.

“Now is the time for Sarawak to commit to doing big things, including claiming the autonomy in matters of education and health, which will change the history of statehood.

“Sarawak aims to be rich and powerful in 2030, so it needs a lot of talents now,” said Dr Sim in officiating at the ‘New Year Tea Party for the Year of the Dragon’ at Wisma Huawen Du Zhong here on Saturday evening, jointly hosted by the Sibu Division Chinese Independent Secondary Schools Association and the Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Chinese Primary Schools Association.

Elaborating on education, the Deputy Premier expressed his pride in seeing the Chinese schools in Sarawak uphold the spirit of inclusivity.

“Chinese schools in Sarawak, especially the primary schools, have students from all ethnic groups.

“Sarawak is very lucky to have leaders who strongly support Chinese education.

“Former chief minister, the late (Pehin Sri) Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem, recognised the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) and paved the way for the allocation of annual funds to Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak.

“Sarawak Premier Patinggi Abang Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg continues the support and recognises Sarawak Chinese education,” he pointed out, while reiterating the Sarawak government’s expectation of providing free higher education to Sarawakian students at all state-owned institutions, starting from 2026.

Also present at the event was Sibu paramount Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.