SUPP still relevant in Sarawak politics, says Abg Johari

SIBU (Feb 18): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has proven itself to be still relevant in Sarawak politics, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said this was clearly proven during the last state election, where the party even wrested the opposition’s strongholds of Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats in Sibu.

“Sixty-five years is a long journey. People say a lot of challenges (along the way), and you have faced your challenges gracefully and successfully – so much so, SUPP is still alive – and not only alive, but full of spirit.

“You manage to regain the confidence of people in SUPP. In the last election, you won the seats (Pelawan and Bukit Assek) in Sibu – meaning people have realised that SUPP is still relevant in Sarawak politics.”

Abang Johari was speaking when gracing the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year Celebration cum the party’s 65th Anniversary Dinner here last night.

Towards this end, Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, pointed out that SUPP and PBB are like brothers.

“If you want to talk about coalition government, Sarawak was the first to have a coalition government in 1970 where SUPP leadership worked together with PBB leadership to establish a coalition in Sarawak. Only after that, there was BN (Barisan Nasional) – we were the first one.”

He also explained on why Sarawak had exited BN in 2018, saying that Sarawak’s politics differ from that of Peninsula Malaysia’s politics.

“Our politics, we are one family. That is why under PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030), we spoke on social inclusivity.”

Abang Johari also recalled that some quarters had opined that after winning 76 out of 82 seats in the last state election, GPS had become so strong that it may have deterred checks and balances.

However, he assured people that GPS has its own internal mechanism since its component parties will play their respective roles to ensure checks and balances.

“So, it does not mean that when you have the majority, democracy is dead. No, because we have that culture of checks and balances,” he assured.

He also mentioned that Sarawak recognises the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and promotes Chinese independent schools where there are many Bumiputera students studying in those schools.

“Now, Bumiputera can speak mandarin. My granddaughter (who is) in Primary 1, can also speak mandarin,” he said.

The event was hosted by SUPP, and co-organised by the five SUPP branches in Sibu – Dudong, Pelawan, Nangka, Bukit Assek and Bawang Assan.

Among those present were Deputy Premier and SUPP president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, SUPP deputy president I Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, deputy president II Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.