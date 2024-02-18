Three injured after car crashes into ditch at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Feb 18): Three individuals were injured after their car crashed into a ditch near the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Mile 12, Jalan Kuching-Serian here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call was received at 5.17am and firefighters from the Siburan fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The accident involves a single vehicle that fell into a ditch from a bridge heading to Serian. There were three victims in the vehicle.

“Two of the victims – a woman, who sustained head injuries and a man, who sustained injury to his shoulder were rescued by members of the public.

“Another man, who is the driver of the vehicle, was still at the ditch as his arm was broken,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters used the stretcher to rescue the victim and was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring situation was safe.