Uggah: Betong poised to be a more progressive, prosperous division in line with PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Feb 18): Betong is poised to be a more progressive and prosperous division in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said with strategies and programmes under the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), people of Betong will see better income and standard of living.

“Local leaders with their own plans too will also facilitate the transformation,” he said at a gathering held at Dewan Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan for the civil servants in the Betong Division last night.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, however, said environmental issues would be inevitable amidst greater progress and prosperity in Betong.

“There will be the ever increasing household and commercial waste generated. We can’t just rely on landfills to deal with this. So, I am thinking of having incinerators in all big towns in the division,” he said.

He added that a meeting would soon be convened to address the matter.

He aspired to see Betong remaining green to not just attract more visitors but also emerge the cleanest division in the country.

Towards this end, he called on all civil servants in the division to continue giving their strongest support, commitment and co-operation to realise this vision.

“Together in the spirit of Segulai Sejalai, we can accomplish this,” he believed.

Uggah pointed out that people of Betong are fortunate to have comprehensive road networks and full access to power and water supply, thanks to the contributions of past leaders like former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Alfred Jabu Numpang.

“Now we want to complement this by developing economic programmes and activities to generate more income. We already have high income earners here from among the oil palm and pepper planters. But we want to have more high income earners by 2030 in line with the objectives of PCDS 2030,” he said.

Through the BDDA, he said ample opportunities are offered for everyone.

“We are now starting with introducing modern precision farming practices like fertigation here. We want to turn the division into a regional food hub and we have two agroparks in Bebuling and Lubok Tamang.

“Perhaps we should create a few more. The Spaoh sub-district has been earmarked for an annual double harvest padi project. We also have plans to exploit our tourism potentials, leveraging on our pristine nature, colourful culture and our past history revolving along our great nationalist hero Rentap.

“We hope BDBA can come up with a tourism masterplan within two years from now,” he added.

In this regard, Uggah said a sum of RM16 million had been set aside to construct a replica of Rentap’s fortress at Bukit Sadok.

On PCDS 2030, he said it is crucial for civil servants to have full understanding so that they can participate in the various development plans.

On a separate issue, Uggah said he hoped that a new haemodialysis centre each for Spaoh, Kabong and Beladin would be ready by the end of this year.

“We have identified the sites and allocated a sum of RM5 million each for their constructions,” he said.