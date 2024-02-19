50 Bukit Saban higher learning institution students receive incentives from Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 19): A total 50 higher learning institution students from Bukit Saban constituency yesterday received incentives from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

They comprised 44 students who are currently pursuing their degree while six others are enrolled in diploma courses at universities and colleges in the Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and locally.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said these incentives are meant to help, especially new students from low income families, to cope up with their initial expenses.

“We will keep on monitoring their welfare. Should they encounter later problems like in getting scholarships, I hope they will contact either Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu or myself through my service centre.

“We will try our best to help. We will not allow anyone to drop out simply because of financial problems.

“And financial problem should no longer be a cause for deserving students not to continue on with their studies to the highest level possible,” he said at the presentation of incentives held at his Service Centre in Spaoh.

He advised the students to study hard so that they could successfully graduate in their chosen fields.

Uggah said Sarawak, which had begun to venture into new economies such as the hydrogen, digital, and renewable energy will need many professionals and skilled workers.

“If the local workforce failed to meet the demand, outsiders may come to take up the vacancies,” he added.

Among those present were Dr Richard and a political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong.