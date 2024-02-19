Abd Karim: 21st Sukma first before S’wak mulls SEA Games role 

KUCHING (Feb 19): The 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) will serve as a benchmark for Sarawak to consider playing host for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

For the moment, the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said, the top priority is to make this year’s Sukma in Sarawak a success.

“If we can organise and carry out Sukma in the best conditions, then matters regarding the hosting of the SEA Games will be brought up to the federal government for discussion.

“This is in view that after the SEA Games in Thailand (in 2025), the next one will be held in Malaysia (in 2027), and we will request that it be held in Sarawak.

“It is for this reason that this Sukma will serve as a benchmark on how efficient and capable we are as the host,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Road to Sukma XXI 2024 event at Borneo Cultures Museum Auditorium here today.

On Sukma preparations, he revealed that upgrading works on sports facilities as well as preparation of athletes are running smoothly.

On the construction of a (cycling) velodrome in Sarawak, Abdul Karim said the plan was already approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Unfortunately, we cannot construct the velodrome in time for Sukma since there is only another 180 days to go.

“God willing, we will be able to start construction after Sukma,” he said.

Asked if the state government is looking to provide the cycling facility in time for the SEA Games, he said that is the intention.

“More or less, because cycling is the only sport that we do not have facilities for.

“Nevertheless, if we cannot do it for the SEA Games, at least we have a place for our cyclists to improve their performance,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.