Another suspect detained for robbery in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): Police detained a suspect after a 50-year-old bank worker was assaulted and robbed in a back alley in the city centre last week.

The suspect was caught on video pursuing, dragging and beating the victim with a stick during the robbery around 6.30am on February 16.

Kota Kinabalu Acting District Police Chief Superintendent Kalsom Idris said the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) had received a report on February 17 from the victim who works at a nearby bank.

Kalsom said the victim suffered injuries to her head and body, and lost RM5,000 including a smartphone and cash.

“Kota Kinabalu police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Sunday, believed to be involved in the incident. He did not have any personal identity documents and was from Kampung Pondo in Pulau Gaya. He was tested positive for drugs,” she said, adding the case will be investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Kalsom advised the public to always be careful at all times and be alert of every movement, especially during the night time, as it will give criminals the opportunity to take advantage of the victim’s weaknesses.

“The people are also advised to avoid going to quiet areas alone to avoid any untoward incidents,” she said.

Last Thursday, police also arrested a foreigner after committing robbery and theft in the state capital.

The undocumented 18-year-old suspect from Kampung Pondo was nabbed along Jalan Pantai after he stole a woman’s handphone around 7.30pm on Feb 15.

The suspect also robbed a 35-year-old woman who was walking alone behind the HSBC building earlier on the same day.