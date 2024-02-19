APM Miri snake handlers catch two-metre-long batik python at Kpg Lereng Bukit house

MIRI (Feb 19): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) personnel caught a batik python measuring about two-metre-long at a house in Kampung Lereng Bukit here this morning.

In a statement, APM Miri said a team of three trained snake handlers was despatched to the house after receiving a call from the house owner at 7.51am.

“Upon arrival at the house at 8.02am, the team was informed by the 56-year-old male complainant that he discovered the batik python on top of the chicken coop at his house.

“Following that, he immediately called APM to help catch the reptile,” it said.

APM Miri said the snake handlers took about eight minutes to capture the batik python and the reptile was later released into its natural habitat

The operation ended at 8.10am.