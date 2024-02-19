Aussie-based developer launches SOL Estate’s Phase 2 show village

KUCHING (Feb 19): Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd unveiled its show village featuring four show units in the SOL Estate – a premier gated and guarded housing estate near Jalan Batu Kawa here on Feb 17.

According to its managing directors Albert Kho and Dr Bay Yeo, the four show units are from the Phase 2 launch of 74 units of terraced homes.

The launching of the show village, they said, was to give the public a glimpse of what living in the SOL Estate is about.

The SOL Estate stands on a 31-acre of land and features a concept of aspirational, multi-generational living, with outdoor facilities such as the pavilion and a community farm.

“We have always said that we are not building just houses, but we are actually building a lifestyle community,” they said.

“Even though the construction work is still ongoing, the whole idea for the event launching today is to showcase a bit of a celebration of community, and that is what SOL Estate is all about.

“At the same time of this show unit launching, we are also doing a preview for Phase Two as there were quite a few buyers who have missed out on Phase 1 terraced houses,” Kho told reporters.

Adding on, Dr Yeo disclosed that the launch of Phase 1 of the SOL Estate had been very well received and sales as to date were recorded at 85 per cent.

“Phase 1 is expected to finish its completion by the first quarter of 2025 and it consists of 42 units of semi-detached houses and 32 units of terraced houses, of which all of the terraced houses were all sold out,” he said.

“We’ve got one pavilion where tenants can do the ‘tai chi’, the outdoor fitness area, as well as a 500-metre, 1-kilometre and 1.5-kilometre jogging tracks,” Kho said.

At the launch of the event on Saturday evening, prospective buyers were entertained with lion dance performances, orchestra show and fireworks display.

The SOL Estate Show Village is open for viewing every Monday to Saturday. For more details, contact its sales management on 018-3128899.