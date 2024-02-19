Bill to set up centralised port authority to be tabled in next DUN meeting, says Premier

KUCHING (Feb 19): A Bill will be tabled in the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting expected in May this year to pave way for the setting up of a centralised port authority in Sarawak, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will be tabling the Bill, which name has yet to be decided.

“We will table a Bill in the coming DUN sitting and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is the minister responsible for ports development, will be tabling it.

“With this centralised port authority, we will take over the Bintulu Port, which is a part of ports,” he said when met by reporters at the Premier’s Department Chinese New Year gathering at the DUN Complex here today.

Abang Johari said with a centralised port authority, Sarawak will be able to better oversee the operation of all its ports across the state.

During the DUN sitting in May last year, Uggah said Sarawak would soon have a centralised port authority to oversee the operation of its ports located in Kuching, Rajang, Miri, Tanjung Manis and Samalaju.

According to the Deputy Premier, such move is a restructuring exercise and the authority will be known as the Sarawak Ports Authority.

“The current state port authorities, comprising Kuching, Rajang, Miri, Tanjung Manis and Samalaju, will undergo a restructuring exercise to ensure a smooth transition into the new entity known as Sarawak Ports Authority,” he had said in his ministerial winding-up speech.

Uggah said the authority is to regulate, streamline and coordinate the management, operation, planning and development of all ports to ensure that each of the ports play its niche role in promoting trade and business.