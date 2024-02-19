Car drivers escape unhurt from crash near Julau flyover

SIBU (Feb 19): The drivers of two cars, who were involved in a collision near Julau flyover at Jalan Kanowit/Julau/Durin here today, managed to escape without physical injuries.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said in a statement that five firefighters from Kanowit fire station were deployed to the location after receiving a report on the accident at 6.14am.

“At the location, the rescuers found the accident involved two cars.

“The rescuers started to carry out a rescue operation after they found a female driver was still inside one of the cars. She was in a conscious state, not trapped, and did not suffer any injuries,” said the statement.

The 49-year-old woman was then handed over to medical personnel from an ambulance for an examination.

The statement added the 23-year-old male driver of the other car managed to exit his vehicle before the arrival of firefighters.