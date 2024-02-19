Chambai Lindong re-elected SDNU Sibu chairman

SIBU (Feb 19): Chambai Lindong was re-elected Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu chairman during the branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) on Saturday.

Assisting him are deputy chairman Johnady Janton, secretary Samuel Sila Mathew Unjah, assistant secretary Sammy Dennis, treasurer Athanasius Jala, and assistant treasurer Philip Webster Billy Panyau.

Also on the committee are Jawi Anom, Anyie Angking, Edwin Maring, Wilson Linggong, and Stanley Bayang.

In his statement, Chambai said the branch seeks to continue advancing as a voice for the Dayak community, especially in Sibu.

He thanked the SDNU Sibu committee for 2021–2023, who always cooperated to ensure the success of the branch’s programme and agenda.

A total of 178 delegates attended the meeting.

Among those present were former pemanca Mathew Ganggang Ngumbang, Penghulu Dennis Ansam, Councillor Augustine Merikan, and Councillor Christhoper Kelebit Ansa.