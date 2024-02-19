Couple enjoying S’wak break before continuing EV journey across 100 nations in 800 days

KUCHING (Feb 19): Globe-trotting couple Fan Yuhu from China and his Malaysian wife Chee Chin Yi are taking the opportunity to enjoy their time in Sarawak, which is one of the pit-stops of their record-book attempt to cross 100 countries in 800 days in an electric vehicle (EV).

The Malaysian adventurer said she and her husband wanted to establish a new Guinness World Record through this feat.

“To date, we have explored seven countries, having commenced our journey from Malaysia and traversed through Thailand, Laos, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.

“Today marks our 158th day of travelling,” Chee, 34, told reporters during a meet-and-greet session with the media at Saradise here today.

It is informed that the couple is staying here until the end of this month, before heading to their next destination, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Fan, 54, said coming from a family with a history of lung cancer, he was determined to break the cycle.

“Thus, we have opted for an electric car for this record-book attempt because it poses no detriment to our health. This will also contribute to a cleaner environment.”

Fan is already a Guinness World Record holder, following his successful solo journey around the world in September 2020.