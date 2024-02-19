Deputy Premier: Willingness to undergo HPV testing crucial in fight against cervical cancer

KUCHING (Feb 19): The target to get 70 per cent of women in Sarawak, aged between 30 and 65, undergo the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing by 2030, could only be realised if the women themselves would come forward for the screening wholeheartedly.

In this regard, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian highlighted Sarawak’s goal of becoming the first state in Malaysia to eradicate cervical cancer, said to be the third most common cancer attacking women in the country.

The most common cancer among Malaysian women is breast cancer, followed by colorectal cancer.

“How can we eliminate this (cervical) cancer – first, make sure all young women get the HPV vaccination.

“Secondly, for those aged between 30 and 65, undergo screening.

“In the past, we used the pap smear method, but now, we are switching to the PCR test, which is more accurate,” said Dr Sim, also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, during a press conference held after officiating at the opening ceremony for ‘2024 Gynaecology Pathology and Cytopathology Practice Conference’ here today.

State pathologist Dr Adam Malik Ismail, who was also present at the press conference, said based on the latest statistics, women accounted for 1.2 million from Sarawak’s population of 2.9 million, and from the 1.2 million, 1.02 million are in the reproductive age group, namely those aged 30 to 65.

“So based on the national policy, we are trying to have at least 70 per cent of this reproductive age group to undergo (HPV) screening by 2030,” he reiterated Dr Sim’s points earlier.

He added: “Currently, we are actively collaborating with the Health Department Sarawak and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) to help us improve the testing kits for HPV.

“We are on the right track to achieve this national target.”