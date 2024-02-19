Fatimah: Maximise batik linut potential with research on technology

KUCHING (Feb 19): More in-depth study and research are needed to further develop the ‘batik linut’ industry, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development stressed that the research initiative should also look into the aspect of technology to maximise the potential of sago products in batik production.

“We want Craun Research to focus not only on its downstream and upstream operations, but also to explore how technological advancements can further develop the batik linut,” she said.

She said this to the press after launching Lamin Dana’s Batik Linut office and sales gallery at the Tun Jugah Gallery at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here, yesterday.

Fatimah congratulated Lamin Dana Sdn Bhd managing director Diana Rose for the setting up of its second branch, following the inaugural launch of its office and showroom in Miri in 2022.

“Just the name ‘linut’ itself raises curiosity and this attracts people to want to know more about batik linut,” she said of the Sarawak’s first home grown batik linut – an innovative product created from the method of designing textile using sago flour.

“This is creativity, and today we can see that the fabric pattern designs are diversified and the products are not limited to just fabric and scarves,” Fatimah added, while commending the pioneer of the batik linut.

This accomplishment, she said, has positively impacted the other local entrepreneurs, to which it complements the other sago-based food and crafts industry, as well as the rattan industry.

Also present was Craun Research Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Zaidell Hussaini.