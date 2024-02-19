Indonesian in Miri gets four months, caning for illegal entry

MIRI (Feb 19): An Indonesian man was sentenced to four months in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here for entering the country illegally.

The court ordered the jail sentence to be enforced from the date of the arrest on Feb 16 and for the man to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after completing the sentence.

Tarwin was charged under Section 6 (1) Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or up to five years in prison, or both, plus a maximum six strokes of the cane.

According to the fact of the case, Tarwin was detained at around 10.30am on Feb 16 at a premises in the Simpang Ngu Food Court, Jalan Miri-Bintulu for inspection after he was suspected of being an illegal immigrant.

During the inspection, Tarwin failed to produce any valid travel documents allowing him to enter and stay in the country.

He was then arrested and taken to the Marudi police station for further action.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case before Judge Azreena Aziz.