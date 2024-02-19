Lun Bawang community takes pride in Mutang’s appointment as Senate President

MIRI (Feb 19): Former Bukit Mas MP Datuk Mutang Tagal’s historic appointment as the first Dayak Dewan Negara President is a source of great pride for the Lun Bawang community.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said Mutang’s appointment shows the depth of talented Sarawakians in being able to take on important tasks at national level.

“This is proof that Sarawak is not short of competent people to take on the top positions in Malaysia,” he said.

The former works minister said it is a right and fitting move by the Unity Government to appoint Mutang as he would be able to preside over proceedings proficiently, being familiar with procedures in Parliament.

Baru added he is also proud and honoured that a son of the Lun Bawang community has been appointed to head the Senate for the first time and prayed God will grant Mutang wisdom in discharging his duties.

“As assemblyman for Ba Kelalan, I wish to congratulate him on behalf of our people, and wish him well in his new appointment,” Baru said.

Fellow lawyer Libat Langub said he has no doubts Mutang will be able to deliver as Senate President based on his experience, character, and legal background.

The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary-general said Mutang’s appointment is an honour for Sarawak and the Dayak community, particularly the Lun Bawang community.

“There is no doubt that his appointment brings great honour and pride to our Lun Bawang community, the Dayak community, and people in Sarawak as a whole.

“His appointment is also historic for the Dayak community, him being the first from the community to occupy such a respected post,” Libat told The Borneo Post.

Libat added as a hardworking family man from a humble village background with a heart that loves and cares about this country, Mutang will do what is right and fulfil his oath of office.

“He is mild mannered, has a humble demeanour and character, and his wide knowledge in the field of politics and socioeconomic would contribute to enhancing the quality of proceedings of the Senate,” he said.