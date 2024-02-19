MetMalaysia: Limbang, Beaufort among districts issued with Level 1 hot weather notice

KUCHING (Feb 19): Limbang is one of four districts in Malaysia issued with Level 1 (Alert) hot weather by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today.

In a notice posted on its Facebook page, the department revealed the other districts issued with a similar notice as of 4.30pm are Beaufort in Sabah as well as Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak in Perak.

It explained the level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Areas recording a daily maximum temperature of over 37 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days will be issued Level 2 (heat wave); whereby those reaching above 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days will be issued a Level 3 (extreme heat wave) notice.

MetMalaysia director general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah in a statement recently said the country is in the midst of the final phase of the northeast monsoon, and cloud formation and rainfall distribution are generally lower in most places, especially in the northern areas of the peninsula, including Perak, as well as in Pahang and Kelantan.

The absence of rain for a long period could lead to hotter and drier weather than usual, he added.

Hot weather during this period is a recurring phenomenon that occurs annually from February to May. During this period, the daily maximum temperature may surpass 35 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.