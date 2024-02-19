Minister wary of favouritism in selection of athletes

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarawak will not play favourites when it comes to selecting athletes to represent the state in events such as the upcoming 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said only the best players will be chosen to represent Sarawak.

“In most sports, things like this (favouritism) do happen. More so when a sports association has a committee which is spearheaded by parents and whose children are among those who are involved in the training and so on.

“Who would not want their own child to represent Sarawak especially when they as parents have been supporting and sending their children for training come rain or come shine. If their child has not been selected, I’m sure they will not be pleased about it.

“We have seen such situation and I hope that issues like these can be overcome because only the best can represent Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Road to Sukma XXI 2024 at Borneo Cultures Museum Auditorium here today.

With 180 days to go until the 21st Sukma, Abdul Karim also stressed that his ministry would not hesitate to intervene if there are elements of favouritism.

“We try our best not to interfere because in every sports event and sports association, they all have their own coaches.

“Unless the situation has become quite complicated and we find out that there is favouritism in the selection, then we will intervene,” he said.

Sarawak will be hosting the 21st Sukma from Aug 17 to 24 with the state expected to fielding around 1,000 athletes to compete in all 37 sports.