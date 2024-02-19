Motorcyclist injured in crash with car at Miri-Bintulu bypass

MIRI (Feb 19): A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car at Miri-Bintulu bypass around 10.15pm last night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a report from the public on the incident at 10.18pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“When they arrived at 10.28pm, they met with the complainant, who related that the accident involved a motorcycle and a car,” APM said.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries to his leg and hand, as well as cuts on his face.

“The injured motorcyclist was later sent to Miri Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment,” APM said.

The agency added the car driver did not suffer physical injuries.

APM ended its operation at 11.12pm.