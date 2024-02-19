MRC Sibu holds first CNY open house, gathering  

SIBU (Feb 19): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu held its inaugural Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here yesterday.

Its chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee said it is high time for MRC Sibu to forge closer ties with its members, besides rendering humanitarian services.

“This is the first time in our MRCS Sibu branch’s history that we organise this festive celebration gathering, as we believe that now is the time to change to suit the present situation,” he said.

“The younger generations want to be happy and to be treated as part of the MRC family, but not in a conventional, strict environment,” he said, indicating the reason for the MRC Sibu’s open house cum CNY gathering this year.

“From this year onwards, MRC Sibu will organise such gathering not only for CNY, but also for other festivals such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak and Christmas, where each and every member is part of the MRC Sibu big family,” he added.

Among those present at the event were MRC Sibu advisor Datuk Lau Ngie Hua and MRC Sibu vice-chairperson Dr Rachel Teng.