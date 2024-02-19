NREB holds programme to promote high-performance team culture

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak held the ‘Building High Performance Team Culture’ programme from Feb 16-18.

Over 99 staff members from NREB headquarters and offices statewide joined the programme held at Permai Rainforest, Santubong here.

The programme aimed to foster a high-performance team culture, aligning with the overarching vision, mission and shared values of the state civil service.

The event was officiated by Environmental Quality Controller Jack Liam.

In his address, he underscored the significance of core values such as integrity, teamwork and a strong commitment to uplifting NREB as an enforcement agency.

“The focus extends particularly to meet the challenges posed by the implementation of new functions under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, such as the transfer of autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 for the environment – specifically scheduled waste – and functions associated with the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Emission) Ordinance 2023,” he said.

He added this initiative reflects NREB’s commitment to adapting and excelling in its role while aligning with the evolving environmental landscape and emerging responsibilities.