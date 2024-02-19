PM Anwar visits Rafizi at hospital

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 19): Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, visited Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, who is being treated in hospital.

In a post on his Facebook and X accounts today, Anwar prayed for a speedy recovery for the Pandan MP.

“I had the opportunity to visit Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, who is currently being treated in hospital.

“Alhamdulillah, his condition has improved. Praying for Rafizi to recover as soon as possible, Insya-Allah,” he said.

However, Anwar did not mention the date and time, or the hospital where Rafizi was being treated.

In October last year, the media reported that Rafizi was rushed to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after he suffered a heart attack, and was reported to be in a stable condition. – Bernama