Premier hails Sarawak civil service for sharing common objective to develop the state

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarawak civil servants are called to continue working as a team to identify and enhance their strengths to remain competitive and move Sarawak towards a developed state in the country.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) had played its role well in complementing the state government’s role in transforming Sarawak into an advanced and high-income state.

“I believe that Sarawak Civil Service is quite different (from other civil services) in the country. We are a team regardless of background and positions, and we share common objectives and agenda, which is to develop Sarawak to be the most developed state in the country,” he said at the Chinese New Year (CNY) gathering hosted by the Premier’s Department at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari said CNY is one of the significant festivals celebrated in the state to foster closer rapport among the various communities so as to enhance better understanding of each other’s cultures.

He extended his appreciation to all SCS staff for enabling his administration to implement various development plans for Sarawakians in line with moving their state towards a developed status.

On another matter, the Premier said he was pleased to host the Ambassador to the European Union (EU) recently when he was informed that the EU would assist Sarawak in advancing its technology development.

“We can share the technology and with our strength, we can formulate policies and translate our economic policy in tandem with the challenges facing the world. We have amended our law so that we can become an active player in the energy industry,” he added.

According to him, selected Sarawak civil servants will be participating in short courses to expose them to case studies, which should enlighten them on the current technology, equipping them with problem-solving skills.

“Meaning we want to expose you to current technology in facing problems and finding solutions. Case study will benefit you in terms of how you want to solve issues that are faced by the government.

“On my part, my Cabinet also has to adjust ourselves when we formulate policies. We want to make policies that are practical and current and brace challenges faced by the government,” pointed out Abang Johari.

He reiterated that Sarawak aspires to realise three strategic goals this year, namely to take over Bintulu Port from the federal government, have a major stake in a commercial bank and establish the state’s own airline.

He thanked the SCS team particularly those who had to sacrifice their weekends to discharge their duties.

“We have to execute our duties even on weekends. For you, it’s only selective weekends. For us, we have to spend every weekend to be with the people and to study and see the development we have achieved.

“Hopefully, we are in good health, the country is good, we are united and we move forward to make Sarawak prosperous in the Year of the Dragon,” Abang Johari added.

Earlier, Deputy State Secretary Dato Hii Chang Kee, who is also the organising chairman, said this festive gathering, held for a second time this year, should feature as an important event on the Premier’s Department’s calendar.

“Festivals provide us an opportunity to demonstrate our richness in cultural diversity. Every civil servant here today are the backbone of Sarawak government to ensure that the state’s vision and mission towards PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy) 2030 is achieved,” he said.

Hii said the inaugural Sarawak state-level CNY open house held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) this year had received overwhelming responses from the local communities.

According to him, the festive event at BCCK attracted a strong crowd of 7,000 people, while the organising committee expected just 5,000.

“This good turnout shows the multiethnic cultural society in Sarawak as well as the inclusivity of Sarawak government under the able leadership of our Premier,” he said.

Hii pointed out that Dragon symbolises good luck, justice, prosperity and strength, and this new year of 2024 should see the SCS work as one team to achieve more goals.

“Like the Dragon, we should have charisma and visionary thinking which always challenge the assumptions and status quo, and evaluate the new opportunities arising in this changing era.

“We must grab the new opportunity and join hands for the benefits and greater contributions towards economic prosperity and sustainable development,” he added.