Series of events to mark Rascom’s golden jubilee celebration

SIBU (Feb 19): The Rajang Security Command (Rascom) will host a series of events to commemorate the 50-year formation of its former major resettlements in Nanga Sekuau, Nanga Jagau, Nanga Ngungun and Nanga Tada near here.

Event committee chairman Councillor Henry Kanyan said the event will kick off with an appreciation night with police personnel at the Sekuau multipurpose hall on March 9, with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata as guest of honour.

The event line-up also includes e-sport competition, folk sports and games, cooking competition, a town hall session, pre-Gawai celebration, ‘ngiling bidai’ ceremony and Merdeka Day celebration, he said.

The pinnacle of the event, he added, will be the golden jubilee celebration which is tentatively set for November, with the special presence of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The golden jubilee celebration commemorates the basis for the formation of Rascom’s resettlements, which will also serve as a good platform for the younger generations to learn more about Rascom – of its tasks and roles during the communist insurgency in Sarawak in the 1970s.

“We have also proposed for a monument to be built at the four major resettlements and also for some special awards to be presented to those who had served during the Rascom era,” said Henry when chairing the working committee meeting in Nanga Sekuau, near here recently.

Rascom’s establishment was announced by the second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on March 26, 1972 after his visit to Nanga Kajah in Ulu Ngemah, Kanowit.

This came in response to the communist threat and deteriorating security situation in the mid-Rajang Basin.

Spanning over 58,544 square kilometres in the Third, Sixth and Seventh Divisions, the Rascom resettlement scheme also includes Nanga Jagau, Nanga Ngungun, Nanga Tada, Nanga Sekuau and Nanga Dap.

Among those present at the meeting were community leaders from the resettlements, namely Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom, Penghulu Ron Ugai, Penghulu Juni Masam, Penghulu Ugap Seribu and Penghulu Bansa Kunchau.