Sibu Vocational College’s programmes seek to produce top-notch students

SIBU (Feb 19): Sibu Vocational College has implemented several programmes to ensure it produces outstanding students who will be truly successful.

Director Jamali Muhamad said the Permata Hati Programme was implemented last year.

He said it aims to ensure outstanding students continue to excel, help average-achieving students improve their performance, and guide weak students to be motivated to master learning.

“This college has also set a target to ensure that students get academic results that improve and excel in every exam in order to be easily accepted in the job market.

“Therefore, the Permata Bestari Programme was launched on January 16, 2024, and has already been implemented,” he said during the college’s 2024 Chinese New Year Celebration.

He stressed the college places great focus on addressing disciplinary problems, dropouts, and absenteeism.

“I hope that all parties, especially the lecturers, parents, and students, will also care about this scenario and try to eradicate it from the roots.

“This problem will not happen if students try to be disciplined individuals, have commendable character, and realise that learning is important in order to achieve a bright future,” he said.

On the gathering, he said it would hopefully create a feeling of mutual respect for the uniqueness of each tradition.

“So, it is on the shoulders of the students as the inheritors of this unity to ensure that this continues to the next generation,” he said.

Among those present was Sibu District assistant Education officer Jackery Hillary Chukan.