Singer Baby Shima hits back at critics over Iban traditional attire worn in ‘Bujang Sarawak’ music video

KUCHING (Feb 19): Malaysian singer-songwriter-producer Baby Shima today responded to criticism regarding her latest music video, ‘Bujang Sarawak’ on Youtube – particularly comments about the traditional attire she donned.

The 32-year-old addressed a remark claiming her attire was ‘haram’ and questioned why she wore an “infidel’s attire”.

“Perhaps this individual believes they are the most righteous; however, their level of ignorance seems to be at its peak,” she said in a TikTok post.

She highlighted multiple other comments in the same vein, and expressed her frustration at critics targeting her cultural choices.

Baby Shima later posted another TikTok video donning the same traditional outfit, the Ngepan Iban, while lipsyncing to ‘Bujang Sarawak’ with the negative comment displayed in a corner.

Despite supportive comments, some questioned the sincerity of the critics.

As of press time, ‘Bujang Sarawak’ has garnered over 1.4 million views, over 30,000 reactions and 2,800 comments within two weeks of its release.