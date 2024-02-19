SMA to continue working with nuclear agency in circulating accurate information on 5G telco

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will continue collaborating with the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (ANM) in circulating authentic information on the development of 5G telecommunications.

SMA acting general manager Ng Hong Ping said such effort will be further strengthened through the signing of a memorandum memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“We very much welcome the cooperation from ANM especially in inform the society with accurate and authentic information about 5G telecommunications.

“In fact, we also need expertise from ANM to convince people on issues arising from the development of 5G telecommunications which is on the national agenda,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after he received a courtesy call from the ANM entourage led by the agency’s Industrial Technology Division director Dr Norpai’za Mohamad last Wednesday.

ANM Radiation Safety and Health Division manager Roha Tukimin said: “We started doing research on radiation in Sarawak in 2016 and followed up by signing an MoU with SMA in 2019.”

“However, we want to renew the MoU with SMA for 5G development in Sarawak so that our cooperation continues to be strengthened,” he explained.

According to him, ANM has carried out radiation assessment in all parts of Sarawak including interior part of Bario.

He said the study pointed out that the radiation rate from 5G telecommunications throughout Sarawak “does not exceed two per cent when the dangerous rate is 10 per cent”.

On Feb 15, ANM and SMA together with several other agencies also conducted test on the level of radiation in Stutong here, which indicated a reading of less than 0.5 per cent.