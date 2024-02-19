Suggestion made to local group to design cat-shaped running route in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 19): A proposal has been forwarded to a local group for them to map out a running track in the city with its route laid out in the shape of a cat.

According to Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, the runners from ‘Geng Subuh Macam Jumaat’ have a penchant for charting out routes that resemble animals.

“This morning, the group did their 14.2km ‘Kangaroo Route 3.0 Run’ after performing ‘subuh’ (dawn) prayers at the Kuching City Mosque on the waterfront here, where the starting point was at Padang Merdeka.

“As the name indicated, this running route resembled a kangaroo. So, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman has suggested that they design a cat-shaped route for future runs.

“This proposed route could be shorter than the kangaroo route, perhaps between 6km and 10km. Additionally, we’d like to also propose for a ‘kenyalang’ (hornbill) route, potentially reaching up to areas under the jurisdictions of the MBKS (Kuching South City Council) and Padawan(Municipal Council), perhaps totalling 20km,” the Pantai Damai assemblyman said.

He was met by reporters during the ‘Kuching Car Free Morning’ programme at the Heroes Monument Park here yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Abdul Rahman called upon all Kuchingites to embrace healthy activities like running, utilising the various facilities made available to the public.

“The aim is to promote a healthy lifestyle, and also for them to enjoy the unique charms of Kuching’s urban landscape.”

On the car-free morning, Dr Abdul Rahman said it was a bit special this time as it was enlivened by lion dance performances in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Organised by DBKU, the twice-a-month programme aims to promote community wellbeing and also to position Kuching as a key tourist destination.

The event yesterday gathered around 1,000 participants, including the lion dance troupes.

“Today’s car-free morning programme was quite exceptional as we took the opportunity of the Chinese New Year celebration by inviting lion dance troupes to join us at Padang Merdeka.

“Such initiative by DBKU is essential in ensuring ongoing unity and harmony among the people of Kuching,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

Moreover, he hailed the programme as a cornerstone of DBKU’s efforts in assisting the Sarawak government transform its cities and towns into low-carbon urban centres.

“This initiative aims to promote sustainability and to be aligned with Sarawak’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he added.